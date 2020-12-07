Teenager Arrested for Derbyshire Church Blaze in Mackworth

A TEENAGER has been arrested for suspected arson after Derbyshire church blaze.

The All Saints Church was ablaze on Thursday December 3 in Mackworth Village in Derbyshire. It is believed that the fire was deliberate and an arrest has been made. It took six fire engines with the assistance of two aerial ladder platforms and a water carrier to contain the fire.

A teenager, aged 16, from Derby has been arrested in connection with the fire. Derbyshire police said, “at this time there is no evidence to link this incident to any of the other incidents in the city. However, we are of course keeping an open mind.”

The church is a Grade I listed building that was built in the 1300s and it was badly damaged by the fire. Clive Stanbrook, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said, “Our thoughts this evening go out to the community and congregation of All Saints Church who will no doubt be devastated by this tragic fire”

