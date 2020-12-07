Teen sentenced after trying to smuggle drugs into prison using crisp packet

A TEEN has been sentenced to four months in a youth offenders institute, suspended for 18 months, after trying to smuggle drugs into HMP Peterborough prison using a crisp packet.

19-year-old Charlie Bull was visiting an inmate at HMP Peterborough in July last year when he and the prisoner both started eating bags of crisps.

As the pair enjoyed their snacks, CCTV operators spotted Bull reaching into his waistband to produce a small package, which he quickly dropped into his crisp packet.

Bull and the inmate placed their packets back on the table simultaneously before attempting to swap.

However, prison officers interrupted the exchange and took Bull’s crisp packet, containing the illicit package which had 6.28 grams of cannabis inside, with a potential prison value of up to £600 (€660).

Bull, of Godfrey Close, Stevenage, refused to answer questions when interviewed, but later admitted a charge of conveying a prohibited item into prison and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, December 3.

