Spanish Government Promises To Remove ‘Disabled’ From Constitution

THE Spanish government promises to remove the term ‘disabled’ from the constitution

In honour of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday, December 3, the Government has vowed to propose a draft reform of Article 49 of the Constitution to the First Council of Ministers when it reconvenes. The reform would aim to prohibit all discrimination against people with disabilities by removing the word ‘disabled’ from the 1978 text.

The Constitutional amendment was originally approved in draft form in December 2018 with unanimous parliamentary support, but because the coronavirus pandemic prevents changes during states of alarm, the amendment has yet to be ratified.

The First Vice President, Carmen Calvo, said she is committed to a “comprehensive” reform, not just a change in language. Instead, she stressed the need to expressly prohibit all forms of discrimination against people with disabilities, and for the first time, include in the constitution the special protection for girls and women with disabilities, who are particularly vulnerable.

Its reform is a constant demand of the associations of people with disabilities and the Government ensures that it will be modified “entirely both from the point of view of language and its structure and content.”

