Spain Closes Out The Year With Loss Of 63million Tourists

SPAIN closes out the year with a loss of 63million tourists in one of the worst periods ever recorded

It’s no secret that the tourist industry in Spain has suffered as a result of the pandemic and international travel restrictions in particular, but as The National Institute of Statistics (INE) takes stock of the actual 2020 figures, it has been revealed that a huge 63million fewer tourists landed on Spanish soil this year.

Tourism is the most important sector of the Spanish economy, which accounts for more than 12% of GDP, and the 2020 numbers translate into a €70billion loss to the Spanish economy this year.

Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, confirmed the figures in the first week of December, adding that a total of only 20million international tourists visited Spain this year, the lowest figure since the arrival of democracy in the country.

