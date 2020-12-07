SpaceX Dragon to Deliver Christmas Presents to Astronauts

THE SpaceX Dragon capsule will deliver Christmas food and presents to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Last month saw four astronauts sent into space by a dragon capsule that docked with the ISS. This month the Dragon capsule is loaded with supplies and will dock with the ISS on Monday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, the flight launched with minimal staff on the ground at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre. The Falcon 9 rocket launched with a Dragon capsule and current plans are to always have a Dragon at the ISS.

Deputy space station program manager for Nasa, Kenny Todd said, that the scientific payload was “the ultimate Christmas present” for Kate Rubins, one of the astronauts at the ISS. On a more festive note the capsule is said to be delivering the perfect Christmas treats for the astronauts including, roast turkey, cranberry sauce, cornbread dressing and some sweet Christmas treats.

