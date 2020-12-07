Sixteen-Year-Old Among The Casualties Of Bristol Explosion

SIXTEEN-year-old boy among the four casualties of the explosion which occurred near Bristol

The heartbroken father of Luke Wheaton, aged 16, who tragically died along with three colleagues after an explosion at Wessex Water on Thursday, December 3, has paid tribute to his son.

Matt Wheaton wrote: “You gave me and mum 16 great years it should have been many many more.

“You were my son, my best mate, my drinking partner, my minder and much much more Mums gorgeous babe, everything wished for in a son.”

Michael James, 64, Brian Vickery, 63, and Raymond White, 57 also died in the devastating explosion at the Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre in Avonmouth, near Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police Supt Simon Brickwood said: “An investigation has been launched into the causes of the explosion, with the support of partner agencies and the Health and Safety Executive.

“This is likely to be ongoing for some time and we will be keeping the victims’ families informed throughout.”

