Sixteen Injured In House Fire In Malaga

SIXTEEN people, including three firefighters, have been injured in a house fire in Malaga

A fire in a house in Malaga on Sunday, December 6, resulted in a total of sixteen people suffering injuries of various degrees, including three firefighters who arrived on the scene to tackle the blaze. According to the Andalucian Emergency 112 service, the fire broke out in an eight floor apartment on Calle Obispo Pedro Moya in the Las Flores area of Malaga in the early afternoon.

Several neighbours contacted emergency services, and the fire department, Local Police, National Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) all rushed to the scene. Firefighters reported that they treated 13 people at the scene, and that two civilians and one firefighter were transferred to a local hospital for further examination.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

