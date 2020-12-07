Shadow Faiths Minister Resigns Over Same-Sex Marriage Comments

LABOUR’s Shadow Minister for Faith, Jany Daby, has resigned over comments she made regarding same-sex marriages on Friday.

The Lewisham East MP said on Friday that she doesn’t believe registrars should be forced to conduct same-sex marriages if they oppose them on religious grounds, which is currently illegal under UK law. She compared the opposition to same-sex marriage to doctors not being compelled to carrying out abortions on grounds of conscience.

‘There needs to be something in place that protects people of faith as well as those who think in other ways. It’s an issue of conscience. It’s like people having a choice who, for reasons of conscience, cannot participate in conducting an abortion’ said Daby on Friday.

On Monday, she apologised for her ‘misjudged comments’ and announced her decision to ‘resign as Shadow Faiths Minister’. She added that ‘I’m proud to support same-sex marriages. On Saturday Labour celebrated 15 years of civil partnerships, and all the progress we’ve made since.’ Labour said ‘we will appoint a replacement in due course’.

