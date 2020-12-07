Sales of spirits in Spain soars 27.5% in the last 12 months

Sales of spirits in Spain soars 27.5% in the last 12 months
Sales of spirits in Spain soars 27.5 per cent in the last 12 months.

WHILE there has been an increase in the sales of flour, sugar and pastries, it’s alcohol – in particular spirits – which has experienced the highest growth in household purchases according to the latest report from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Sales of whisky, vodka, rum and gin have risen by 27.5 per cent in the last 12 months, closely followed by beer, which has increased by 23.8 per cent.

Wine is also up there with a significant hike in sales, with purchases up 15.3 per cent.


Covid restrictions are believed to have contributed to the increases, as bars have been forced to close and “consumption associated with leisure” has switched to the home.

And it’s not just alcohol sales which have increased – household spending overall has risen by 11.2 per cent, with food purchases seeing a growth of 8.3 per cent.


