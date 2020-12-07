Royal British Legion branch opening in Riogordo

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Royal British Legion branch opening in Riogordo
CREDIT: Facebook

Royal British Legion branch opening in Riogordo.

A BRANCH of the RBL will be holding its opening meeting in Riogordo on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Bar Familia 4 Camino de Magiaza.

-- Advertisement --

The meeting will start at 12.30pm.

“You don’t have to be ex-services to be a member. So come along to see what we are all about, meet new friends and share some ideas,” said hosts Peter Setchfield and David Pusey


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Royal British Legion branch opening in Riogordo”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.






Previous articleMoroccan migrant first to get over new border fence
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here