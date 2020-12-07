Royal British Legion branch opening in Riogordo.



A BRANCH of the RBL will be holding its opening meeting in Riogordo on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Bar Familia 4 Camino de Magiaza.

The meeting will start at 12.30pm.

“You don’t have to be ex-services to be a member. So come along to see what we are all about, meet new friends and share some ideas,” said hosts Peter Setchfield and David Pusey

