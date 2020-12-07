Robin Hood Beheaded on King Henry’s Orders

A NEW theory has arisen, that Robin Hood, the famous Nottinghamshire outlaw could have been beheaded on King Henry III orders.

Dr David Crook, from University of Nottingham has a theory that Robin Hood was really Robert of Wetherby, a Yorkshire outlaw that the Crown set out to have killed.

The name Hod can also been seen in history as Hood. A Yorkshire outlaw named Robert Hod had all his money taken by the Crown around the same time that Wetherby was beheaded.

Dr Crooks suggests that Wetherby and Hod (Hood) were in fact the same man. According to NottinghamLive Dr Crook said: “It is possible that they could have been the same man. We know both men were outlaws and that Hod has his money taken away from him because he was a criminal and dead.

“But the two men were alive at the same time, in the same place. Robin Hood’s connection to Nottinghamshire doesn’t really happen until around 1485 when the stories are told, but there’s evidence of him in Yorkshire 250 years earlier.”

So, if Dr Crooks is correct, Robin Hood was beheaded on King Henry’s orders.

