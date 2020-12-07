Prince William and Kate embark on UK tour to thank frontline workers

PRINCE William and his wife Kate embark on their UK tour to thank frontline COVID workers, care home staff and teachers for their efforts during the pandemic.

The royal couple arrived in Edinburgh on Monday, December 7, as they begin their nationwide tour, in which they plan to travel 1,250 miles across England, Scotland and Wales on board the Royal Train as part of their three-day trip.

Welsh pop star Shakin’ Stevens serenaded the pair by singing his 1980s hit “Merry Christmas Everyone” before leaving for Scotland from London’s Euston Station on Sunday evening.

“Thank you to all transport workers everywhere for keeping the country moving throughout this difficult year,” they wrote on a train information board before they set off.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year.”

