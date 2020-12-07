Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Kent

PREGNANT woman stabbed twice at block of flats in Kent

A woman believed to be pregnant was rushed to hospital after she suffered two knife wounds in Maidstone, Kent shortly before 7pm on Sunday night, December 6. One man, aged 33, and two women, ages 28 and 42, were arrested and remain in custody on suspicion of assault.

While Kent police have not confirmed if the woman was pregnant, one neighbour said: One neighbour in Pudding Lane, Maidstone, said: “I’m still in shock. I’ve got my own baby so it is shocking.”

Kent Police said: “Officers attended the scene where a woman had suffered injuries consistent with two stab wounds.

“She was taken to a London hospital for medical attention where she remains in a stable condition.”

