Police Probe Irish Criminals Over Costa Del Sol Shooting

POLICE probe link to Irish criminals over a shooting at a Costa del Sol shooting

Policia Nacional investigating an incident where a 37-year-old Moroccan man was admitted to hospital with two gunshot wounds are following leads that indicate a gang of Irish criminals may have been responsible for the shooting. The incident took place at a rave in a gated property in Marbella’s Benahavís area in the early hours of Saturday morning, December 5.

Witnesses at the party told the Policia that the injured man had entered into an argument with some Irish men before two shots were fired. The Moroccan was taken to Hospital Quironsalud Marbella, in Malaga where his condition is described as ‘stable’.

A source said: “By the time police arrived, many who were present had scattered.

“Those who were still left and cooperated indicated the authors were Irish, but had little beyond that.”

The rave took place at an upmarket address in the Los Flamingos Urbanizacion in Benahavís, complete with swimming pool and private DJ.

