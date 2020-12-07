PHARMACIES in Spain to roll out rapid tests for COVID-19, with around half a million tests being distributed after the bank holiday weekend.

The rapid tests are 90 per cent effective and have been approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products. They are said to be the latest step in the fight against COVID-19. The tests only take minutes to complete and involve only a prick to a fingertip in order to tell if a person has antibodies for COVID-19.

-- Advertisement --



Having the tests at pharmacies will allow easy access for people, and 500,000 tests will be arriving at around 20,000 Spanish pharmacies soon.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pharmacies in Spain to Roll out Rapid Tests for COVID-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.