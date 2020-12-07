NEW YORK Jail Defends Treatment of Ghislaine Maxwell- ‘She has recreation, computers, TV, and works on her defence’.

-- Advertisement --



Ghislaine Maxwell has been jailed since July this year when she pleaded not guilty to helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and abuse underage girls in the 1990s and a charge of lying under oath about her role. Lawyers acting on behalf of the prison bureau said Maxwell is served three normal meals a day and keeps her weight around 61 kg.

They said the ex-British socialite has access to recreation, computers and TV, can work on her defence for much of the day, and always uses up her allotted eight hours a month of social calls. Maxwell’s lawyers had complained of unequal treatment, saying she has been “excessively and invasively searched,” and woken up every 15 minutes to ensure she was still alive.

In response to her lawyer’s complaints, a letter from prison bureau said inmates “are subject to searches, including body scanners,” and that Brooklyn jail officials check cells overnight with flashlights “to ensure inmates are still breathing and not in distress.”

Maxwell’s lawyers are expected on Tuesday, December 7, to submit a new bail application to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New York Jail Defends Treatment of Ghislaine Maxwell- ‘She has recreation, computers, TV, and works on her defence‘”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.