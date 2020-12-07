Neil Robertson beats Judd Trump to win UK Championship title

NEIL Robertson beats Judd Trump to win the UK Championship title in the first UK Championship to take place without any spectators in attendance.

Fans at home were treated to an epic game of snooker which went on until the early hours on Monday, December 7, when the Australian claimed a hard-fought 10-9 victory over the world number one at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Robertson’s win meant he scooped a winner’s cheque for £200,000 after a contest that went on until 12.55 am.

They were locked at 4-4 after the first session, and there was no more than one frame between them throughout, however, in an hour-long decider, Robertson won frame 18 with a break of 72 following a crucial miss from the Englishman.

Robertson told BBC Sport: “It was unbelievable. There was a lot of good stuff, and to use a quote Mark Williams used, it almost got so bad it was so good at one stage, because we were both trying so hard.

“We don’t want frames to go that length. We like to win frames with big breaks in one visit.

“Maybe because I lost my last two finals I was trying too hard and brought Judd down a bit. But we are both gladiators out there, even without a crowd.”

