Mystery Monolith Turns Up In Spain

MYSTERY monolith turns up in the ruins of a church in Spain



Spain hasn’t been left out of the global obelisk obsession as a mysterious metal monolith has appeared among the ruins of the church of Santiago in Ayllon, in the municipality of Segovia, Castilla y Leon.

The town major said she had visited the monolith herself on Monday morning, December 7 and described it as a very rudimentary structure, formed by three metal sheets placed on the ground, which looks like it could collapse at any moment.

Spain’s is the latest in a long line of similar structures to mysteriously appear around the globe, the latest of which appeared on the Isle of Wight and in The Netherlands. Monoliths have also turned up without explanation in Romania, Utah and California.

