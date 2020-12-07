Mother Charged with Murdering Her Twins after 17 Years

AN Illinois mother has been charged with murdering her twins after 17 years. New DNA evidence has meant that the new born twins will finally have justice.

Antoinette Briley, aged 41 from Holland, Michigan has been charged with murdering the twins that were discarded in a bin on June 6 in 2003. The tiny bodies were found in Stickney Township when the bins were being emptied by a bin man. Briley, who also has a daughter, has now been charged on two counts of first-degree murder.

The crime remained unsolved for 17 years, as the police could not find the mother of the twins. The autopsy at the time showed that the boys had died of asphyxiation after being born alive. Due to new technology the case was reopened in 2018 and the hunt began to find the mother with DNA found at the scene.

Briley was caught due to matching her DNA to a cigarette, and appeared at Leighton Criminal Court. Dominique Marshall, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney spoke to the court saying that Briley had said “both [babies] crying when they were born, but not crying so loud that neighbors could hear”. She then explained how Briley supposedly “panicked” and drove towards the hospital with her twin boys in a duffel bag, but before reaching the hospital dumped the babies. Briley is due to appear in court again in a few days.

