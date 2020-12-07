Mother and son sentenced after £6k worth of cannabis found at their home

A MOTHER and son have finally been sentenced after a police raid found cannabis worth around £6k at their home along with £8,850 (€9,704) in cash.

Tendring Community Policing Team (Essex) carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the home of Kimberley Miller and Mitchell Griggs in Totlands Drive, Clacton, on October 12, 2019, where they found the large amount of drugs and cash.

56-year-old Miller was at home and was arrested, her 29-year-old son handed himself in the following day and a further search was carried out of the house, where officers seized designer clothing worth about £10,000 (€10,968).

The items will be subject of a Proceeds of Crime hearing in April 2021.

The pair appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 3, where Miller and Griggs admitted being concerned in supplying a class B drug. Griggs also admitted possessing criminal property.

They were sentenced on December 1 where Miller was given a nine-month jail term, which has been suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete rehabilitation activity. She was also placed under curfew for two months from 8 pm to 7 am.

Griggs was sentenced to 14 months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to complete rehabilitation activity. He must complete 280 hours of unpaid work and was placed under curfew for three months from 9 pm to 6 am.

