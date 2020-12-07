More traffic controls against drugs and alcohol

THE General Traffic Department (DGT) has launched a special campaign to control the use of alcohol and drugs which will continue until Friday, December 11.

There will be more checkpoints on the roads of Andalucia to test for the consumption of drugs and alcohol amongst drivers.

The campaign carried out this time last year in Andalucia by the Guardia Civil Traffic Unit showed that 246 drivers had drunk alcohol and 399 had used drugs, mainly cannabis, according to the Andalucia Government Delegation.

They have said that taking drugs or alcohol before getting behind the wheel endangers the lives of everyone on the road.

The Government has pointed out that alcohol is present in one in three fatal accidents, and that drinking alcohol multiplies the risk of suffering an accident between two and 15 times.

It is also linked to worse injuries when an accident is suffered.

In 2019, 54.25 per cent of alcohol-related deaths in accidents were at the weekend, and almost 83 per cent occurred between 8pm and 8am. In turn, almost 43 per cent occurred between 9pm and 10.40pm, the DGT reported.

More than 94 per cent of the deceased were men, and almost 63 per cent were aged between 35 and 54. More than 51 per cent were in cars and almost 26 per cent were on motorbikes.

