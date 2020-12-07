MILLWALL PLAYERS Refuse to Take the Knee Before Championship Match With QPR After Being Booed on Saturday.

Millwall players will now stand arm-in-arm after fans booed them for taking the knee on Saturday’s match. Both Millwall and QPR players will stand arm-in-arm in a “show of solidarity for football’s fight against discrimination” the clubs announced this evening. The two teams will also hold a banner in the air to show their collective commitment towards ongoing efforts to rid the game of racism following discussions with Millwall, Kick It Out, Show Racism The Red Card, The PFA, The FA and The EFL.

A number of QPR players have said they do not wish to take the knee as a way of showing their support for anti-discrimination efforts and the gesture is being respected by Millwall, the Lions have firmly asked all those in attendance to do likewise.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said, quote: “We have always been at the forefront of encouraging equality and diversity while tackling discrimination in all its forms. Our initial approach to this particular situation was for all our players to take the knee in a show of solidarity.

“However, following a series of discussions with Millwall, as well as internal conversations involving myself, Director of Football Les Ferdinand, manager Mark Warburton and the entire first-team squad, it was agreed that standing shoulder to shoulder with our opposition players would be a more powerful response.”

