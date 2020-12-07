MILLWALL FC Facing Backlash From Staff After Fans Boo The BLM Movement before Saturday’s match



Staff at Millwall FC reportedly had a heated confrontation with the club’s hierarchy after the match against Derby County last Saturday, December 5, to demand they take action after fans had booed the players of both sides for taking the knee in support of Black Lives Matter.

-- Advertisement --



It is alleged that tempers frayed as black employees confronted the Millwall bosses, in a no-holds-barred showdown, with the Millwall squad also upset at the behaviour of their fans, as fullback Mahlon Romeu, said, “The fans who have been let in today have personally disrespected not just me but the football club. I’m almost lost for words, I don’t know how they thought that would make me feel”.

A statement was finally released on Sunday, December 6, stating, “Millwall Football Club was dismayed and saddened by events which marred Saturday’s game against Derby County at The Den. The impact of such incidents is felt not just by the players and management, but by those who work throughout the club and in its Academy and Community Trust, where so many staff and volunteers continue passionate endeavours to enhance Millwall’s reputation day after day, year after year”.

It went on, “The club will not allow their fine work to be in vain. The players are continuing to use the biggest platform they have to support the drive for change, not just in football but in society generally. There is much work to be done and at Millwall everyone is committed to doing all that is possible, both individually and collectively, to be a force for good and to ensure that the club remains at the forefront of football’s anti-discrimination efforts. Over the coming days, club, Academy, and Community Trust staff will meet with Kick It Out and representatives from other appropriate bodies in an attempt to use Saturday’s events as a catalyst for more rapid solutions that have an impact both in the short and long-term. Further comment will be made once those meetings and discussions are concluded”.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “MillWall FC Facing Backlash From Staff After Fans Boo The BLM Movement”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.