LAST Sunday (December 6), screening of the population of Sa Pobla for Covid-19 started and whilst there were some problems the first day was considered a qualified success.

The first round covered those aged between 16 and 59 years of age and during the entire day just eight people tested positive so on the second day, there were more screening lines which increased from three to nine meaning that 230 people were tested in just one hour.

There were still considerable queues and those who were elderly didn’t discover that they could walk straight in, if over a certain age, until they had queued up anyway.

For the Council it is a completely new experience and the fact that so many were tested and found negative relatively quickly must be a positive sign for the municipality.

