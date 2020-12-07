Police have arrested a man who violently assaulted his aging mother with a frying pan in Malaga.

-- Advertisement --



Local police were called to reports of a fight at an apartment in Malaga at at about 10 PM several weeks ago, though the case has only been covered by the media recently. Inside the two dispatched teams found the door to one flat open, with a bloodied and distressed 68-year old woman crying out for help.

Her 37-year old son had hit her several times in the face with an iron frying pan after having a heated phone call argument with his ex-partner. Following the call, he had become violent and enraged, breaking furniture and electronics across the apartment as well as smashing a bathroom mirror. He subsequently assaulted his mother, who had reported her son for violence in the past, and claimed he regularly abused her at their home.

The man became violent towards officers, kicking and punching them. He also spat at police and shouted serious threats towards them. Even as they managed to wrestle him into a police vehicle, he kicked through a glass window of the car and repeatedly tried to break down the security screen. Police were forced to bring him to a hospital so that he could receive medication to calm him down from his crazed, violent state.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Malaga Man Hits Mother with Frying Pan Before Attacking Police”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.