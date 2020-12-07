Lorca City Council delivers defibrillators to municipal groups

LORCA City Council delivers seven defibrillators to municipal groups that work with people with functional diversity.

The Councillor for Oenegés of the Lorca City Council, María Dolores Chumillas, has reported the delivery of seven defibrillators to various associations and NGOs of the municipality.

María Dolores Chumillas said on December 6: “During this week we have provided defibrillators to the Association of Parkinson’s Patients, Asprodes, Down Lorca, the Association of Alzheimer’s patients, Apandis, D’Genes and the House of NGOs”.

The mayor has detailed that “with the delivery of defibrillators to associations and NGOs, we managed to implement another tool to act quickly and effectively in the event of a cardiac emergency, since the safety of the users of the centres, as well as the peace of mind of relatives and workers, comes first.”

She specified that “this Government team is working to provide maximum resources to the associations and NGOs of the municipality, we meet with the entities to collect their needs and impressions and provide the necessary help to promote the actions that these groups carry out, making visible the commendable work they do”.

