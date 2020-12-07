Local group vies for the Spanish Hip-Hop/Urban Dance Championship title

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Local group vies for the Spanish Hip-Hop/Urban Dance Championship title

A group from the Juan Pablo García de Almuñécar Academy group is vying for the Spanish Hip-Hop/Urban Dance Championship title.

THE dancers have submitted their entry via recording ahead of the competition which takes place at the weekend.

-- Advertisement --

Coordinated by Rocío Pulido, and support of Esther García Barbero and Roberto Joyas, the 13-strong dance group has roots in classical ballet – but are excited about the change of style.

Councillor for Culture and Education, Alberto García Gilabert, said: “This group has worked so hard and has already given us joy by qualifying second to Andalucia. They are now opting for the national and of course the European championship, for which we wish him all the luck in the world.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Local group vies for the Spanish Hip-Hop/Urban Dance Championship title”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleMystery Monolith Turns Up In Spain
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here