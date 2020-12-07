A group from the Juan Pablo García de Almuñécar Academy group is vying for the Spanish Hip-Hop/Urban Dance Championship title.

THE dancers have submitted their entry via recording ahead of the competition which takes place at the weekend.

-- Advertisement --



Coordinated by Rocío Pulido, and support of Esther García Barbero and Roberto Joyas, the 13-strong dance group has roots in classical ballet – but are excited about the change of style.

Councillor for Culture and Education, Alberto García Gilabert, said: “This group has worked so hard and has already given us joy by qualifying second to Andalucia. They are now opting for the national and of course the European championship, for which we wish him all the luck in the world.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Local group vies for the Spanish Hip-Hop/Urban Dance Championship title”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.