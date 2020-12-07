LAST hurrah for Landor as it arrives at Dunsfold after one of British Airways’ last remaining Boeing 747 aircraft took to the skies for the final time this weekend, setting off for its new home at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

Adorned in the iconic Landor livery, the heritage Centenary jumbo jet – registration G-BNLY – departed from British Airways’ engineering base in Cardiff on the afternoon of Saturday, December 5.

Since entering the British Airways fleet on February 1, 1993, G-BNLY has operated 14,016 flights and flown for more than 122,358 hours over nearly 60 million miles. Its last passenger flight was from Cape Town to Heathrow on March 22, 2020.

Following its short journey to Dunsfold, where it will be preserved for future generations to enjoy, it performed a final flyover before being welcomed by a small crowd of enthusiastic spectators.

