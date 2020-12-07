JACK Grealish And Ross Barkley Break Coronavirus Tier 2 Rules by partying all day in London

Aston Villa and England footballers, Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish, reportedly yesterday, Saturday, December 5, spent the day partying in Bagatelle restaurant, in London’s Mayfair district, after Aston Villa’s home match against Newcastle was postponed, due to a coronavirus issue at the Newcastle club.

-- Advertisement --



The pair obviously decided to travel down to London, from Birmingham, for the day, and video footage acquired by a top UK newspaper shows them, celebrating Barkley’s 27th birthday, with 25-year-old Grealish, drinking beer, vodka, and champagne, in the crowded restaurant, from 3pm until leaving the premises at 7.45pm.

Tier 2 rules state, “You must not socialise with anyone you do not live with or who is not in your support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place”, but a diner at the restaurant commented, “You wouldn’t have thought there was a global health pandemic going on. They were arrogantly partying without a care. Staff wore masks but Grealish and Barkley didn’t.”

At one point, Grealish is seen sitting with two women, while Barkley is hugging other partygoers, seemingly also arguing with one man. A spokesperson for Aston Villa FC stated, “Having reviewed footage forwarded to us on Saturday, it appears as though two of our players who live in Tier 2 areas of the country were eating in a restaurant in a tier 2 location on Saturday afternoon during a weekend off. They left the restaurant at 7.45pm”.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jack Grealish And Ross Barkley Break Coronavirus Tier 2 Rules”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.