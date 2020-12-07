HOMES England, the Government’s housing delivery agency, has become a Registered Signatory of the Building Safety Charter and commits to building a safer future.

-- Advertisement --



The Charter, developed by industry leaders and supported by Government, responds to recommendations in Dame Judith Hackitt’s building safety review by seeking to create positive cultural and behavioural change in the industry’s approach to safety in the built environment.

Registered Signatories commit to putting people’s safety first during the design, construction, refurbishment and occupation of residential buildings.

The announcement made on Monday, December 7, builds on the recent news that those looking to use the new Help to Buy scheme must have signed the Building Safety Charter and comply with other quality standards.

Homes England is calling on the sector to follow its lead and is exploring options that will require developers and other organisations looking to work with Homes England to also become Registered Signatories of the Charter.

Nick Walkley, Chief Executive of Homes England said: “Designing and constructing buildings that are safe to live in is a fundamental responsibility of everyone working in the built environment. Dame Judith Hackitt’s Review and the investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire have shone a light on the sector overlooking the safety of its residents and customers, and this absolutely has to change.

“Homes England is committed to making the housing market work for everyone and will leverage its role in the sector, as well as its land, funding and expertise to change behaviour, and build a consensus around transparency, collaboration and prioritising the safety of residents.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Homes England commits to building a safer future”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.