Heartbroken Mother of Netflix Documentary Star Daisy Coleman Commits Suicide.

The grief-stricken mother of Daisy Coleman has died by suicide just four months after her daughter took her own life. Melinda Coleman died on the evening of December 6, in another tragic chapter in the family’s story. SafeBae, a youth-led sexual assault prevention group created by Daisy, made the announcement to their Instagram page, where condolence messages quickly began to appear.

“We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBae family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening,” the group said. “The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan and Daisy was more than she could face most days. “Melinda was a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife, and talented bodybuilder. More than anything, she loved and believed in her children. It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children.

On August 5 this year, 23-year-old Daisy committed suicide after being candid about her traumatic sexual assault in the 2016 Netflix documentary ‘Audrie & Daisy.’ Her struggle dealing with the trauma of her alleged rape at a house party when she was age 14 was detailed in the 2016 documentary Audrie & Daisy. Daisy’s heartbroken mother Melinda Coleman announced the news on Facebook, stating Daisy “never recovered from what those boys did to her”.

