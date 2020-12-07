Heart Drug Withdrawn Due to Safety Concerns in Spain

TWO batches of the heart drug Solinitrin 0.8 mg sublingual tablets have been withdrawn to due to quality issues.

The heart drug is in sublingual tablets and is given for myocardial ischemia and after heart attacks. Two batches of the drug have been withdrawn by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products after it was discovered that they contain a lower than expected nitroglycerin content. The batch numbers are R002 and R003.

There are alternative drugs available and the Solinitrin 0.8 mg sublingual tablets will not be marketed again until the quality issue is fully solved.

The drug is normally taken orally by chewing and then keeping under the tongue in order to aid absorption.

