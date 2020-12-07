Health Minister warns Northern Ireland must be ‘ultra-vigilant’ over festive period ahead of an easing of some restrictions.

ROBIN Swann has warned that Northern Ireland is entering a new phase in the Covid-19 pandemic, with “hopes and fears” sitting side by side.

And he urged everyone to remain “ultra-vigilant” when it comes to stopping the spread of the virus.

“We still have a number of crucial days left of the current lockdown measures and we need to fully maximise the benefit from these,” he said.

“The more we stay at home and minimise our contacts with each other, the more we can push down infection rates.

“That way, we can protect each other and help give the health service some vital breathing space.”

The Health Minister said the easing of some restrictions from this Friday, December 11, should not lead to any easing of vigilance across the community.

“It is vital to remember that this vaccination programme will take many months to complete and our rate of progress will depend on available supplies.”

The Minister said he will not hesitate to immediately recommend a further tightening of restrictions, should Covid-19 cases spike again and threaten to overwhelm the health service.

