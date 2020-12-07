Health Minister warns Northern Ireland must be ‘ultra-vigilant’ over festive period

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Health Minister warns Northern Ireland must be 'ultra-vigilant' over festive period
CREDIT: @healthdpt

Health Minister warns Northern Ireland must be ‘ultra-vigilant’ over festive period ahead of an easing of some restrictions.

ROBIN Swann has warned that Northern Ireland is entering a new phase in the Covid-19 pandemic, with “hopes and fears” sitting side by side.

-- Advertisement --

And he urged everyone to remain “ultra-vigilant” when it comes to stopping the spread of the virus.

“We still have a number of crucial days left of the current lockdown measures and we need to fully maximise the benefit from these,” he said.


“The more we stay at home and minimise our contacts with each other, the more we can push down infection rates.

“That way, we can protect each other and help give the health service some vital breathing space.”


The Health Minister said the easing of some restrictions from this Friday, December 11, should not lead to any easing of vigilance across the community.

“It is vital to remember that this vaccination programme will take many months to complete and our rate of progress will depend on available supplies.”

The Minister said he will not hesitate to immediately recommend a further tightening of restrictions, should Covid-19 cases spike again and threaten to overwhelm the health service.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Health Minister warns Northern Ireland must be ‘ultra-vigilant’ over festive period”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleLast hurrah for Landor as it arrives at Dunsfold
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here