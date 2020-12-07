Half of the dogs given for Christmas end up abandoned warns Spain’s Royal Canine Society

Half of the dogs given for Christmas will be abandoned warns Spain’s Royal Canine Society (RSCE) as it launches an awareness campaign ahead of the festive season.

ACCORDING to the RSCE, half of the dogs that are given as gifts “on a whim” end up being abandoned due to a lack of awareness of the responsibility involved.

It has launched its For A Lifetime campaign to raise awareness, stressing “a dog is a living being that requires care and affection and that cannot be left in a corner when one gets tired of it”.

Spain has one of the highest rates of dog abandonment.

According to data from the Affinity Foundation, more than 300,000 dogs and cats were abandoned on the streets in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in the demand for dogs compared to previous years, something that led to a 25 per cent rise in abandonment of dogs just two months after the end of confinement.

“In this unusual Christmas with which we close a very complicated year for all of us, we must be more aware than ever of the decisions we make and if we are prepared for them. Having a dog is not a game, ” says RSCE president, Julián Hernández.

