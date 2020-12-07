Grandad And Grandson Fighting Covid Together

GRANDAD and grandson are fighting Covid together as they both recuperate on the same hospital ward

Grandad James Marshall, 82, is sharing the same hospital ward at the Sunderland Royal with his 29-year-old grandson Chris Emery, after they both tested positive and became ill with coronavirus. But the younger of the two has revealed that his grandad is faring al lot better in his battle against Covid.

He said: “I’m an active 29-year-old, you don’t expect it to hit you like this but I seem to have had the worst of it.”

“It’s not just the elderly or vulnerable that it affects – my granddad has been fighting it better than I have.”

The two family members are looking forward to the day they can walk out of the hospital together, fully recovered and fighting fit.

Chris said: “For the sake of the rest of the family especially it’s good we’re in here together. At least they know there’s someone here with him and that granddad is here with me when they can’t visit.

“Hopefully we’ll both be able to leave together.”

