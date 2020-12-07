AN elderly German woman has unexpectedly property, a stock portfolio and valuables worth €6.2 million to her community.

Renate Wedel had lived in the Weiperfelden district of Waldsolms in Hesse, central Germany, with her husband, Alfred Wedel, since 1975.

-- Advertisement --



Alfred was ‘active’ and ‘successful’ on the Stock Exchange before he died in 2014, according to a statement from the Waldsolms district, which is made up of six villages.

Renate, who had been cared for in a nursing home in Frankfurt, died on December 23, 2019 at the age of 81.

Then completely out of the blue, on April 6 this year, the community of Waldsolms was informed that Renate had appointed them as a substitute heir as her sister had already passed away.

“This inheritance includes a bank balance, a share deposit and valuables,” said the community in a statement.

“In addition, the municipality inherited the property in Weiperfelden, which was intended as a legacy, because the legatee has declared to the Frankfurt probate court that it does not want to accept it.”

The community is obliged to use the inheritance, valued at €6.2 million, for “community facilities and infrastructure.”

“The community of Waldsolms posthumously thanks the Wedel couple for this important inheritance. We will deal with it very responsibly, develop our community for the good of all and keep an honourable memory of both,” added the beneficiaries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “German woman leaves assets worth €6.2 million to neighbours”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.