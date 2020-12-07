German woman leaves assets worth €6.2 million to neighbours

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Renate Wedel and husband Alfred lived in the community for 40 years. CREDIT: Waldsoms

AN elderly German woman has unexpectedly property, a stock portfolio and valuables worth €6.2 million to her community.

Renate Wedel had lived in the Weiperfelden district of Waldsolms in Hesse, central Germany, with her husband, Alfred Wedel, since 1975.

-- Advertisement --

Alfred was ‘active’ and ‘successful’ on the Stock Exchange before he died in 2014, according to a statement from the Waldsolms district, which is made up of six villages.

Renate, who had been cared for in a nursing home in Frankfurt, died on December 23, 2019 at the age of 81.


Then completely out of the blue, on April 6 this year, the community of Waldsolms was informed that Renate had appointed them as a substitute heir as her sister had already passed away.

“This inheritance includes a bank balance, a share deposit and valuables,” said the community in a statement.


“In addition, the municipality inherited the property in Weiperfelden, which was intended as a legacy, because the legatee has declared to the Frankfurt probate court that it does not want to accept it.”

The community is obliged to use the inheritance, valued at €6.2 million, for “community facilities and infrastructure.”

“The community of Waldsolms posthumously thanks the Wedel couple for this important inheritance. We will deal with it very responsibly, develop our community for the good of all and keep an honourable memory of both,” added the beneficiaries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “German woman leaves assets worth €6.2 million to neighbours”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleIranian Scientist was Killed By AI Machine Gun Controlled Online
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here