GENERALITAT warns of a third wave of Covid-19 in Spain in January

The Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon, has warned that a report from the Centre for Disease Prevention in Europe foresees that the third wave of COVID-19 will arrive in January, due to increased mobility and social interaction during Christmas.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking with TV3 on Saturday, December 5, Argimon explained that: “the accumulated incidence data are going down, although very little and almost imperceptibly. I hope it does not arrive but it is likely that it will.”

This comes after The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, warned that: “we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but there are still very hard months ahead” since “the road is very unstable”.

The Minister said he believes that citizens will be responsible this festive period, and that he himself will be having Christmas dinner with his “family unit.” Illa added: “If we neglect ourselves, we will go to situations that will demand drastic measures again.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Generalitat Warns Of Third Wave In Spain In January”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.