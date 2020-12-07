THE Marratxí Council has entered in to a two-year agreement with the Federation of Associations of People from Marratxí (Fapemam) to support various associations throughout the municipality.

Fapemam, which is made up of several associations in the town will receive an annual subsidy of €49,000 to distribute to its members.

-- Advertisement --



In addition, a special grant will be made to up to 1,000 beneficiaries over the age of 60, who will be able to attend computer and digital classes explaining e-mail, digital photography and electronic devices, as well as have access to gymnastics and Chi Kung classes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Funds available for local associations and the elderly”.