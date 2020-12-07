FRASER ISLAND Bushfire: An evacuation has been called for all residents of Happy Valley, although many have chosen to remain and help fight the rapidly spreading bushfire.

The Happy Valley resident’s homes and lives are at risk as the Fraser Island bushfire gets closer, and residents have been issued with several warnings to ‘leave immediately’. Over 80,000 hectares of bushland has been destroyed at the World Heritage site already. The fire started on October 14 and is thought to be due to an illegal campfire.

-- Advertisement --



Sunday afternoon saw most of the residents successfully evacuated but many have chosen to stay and fight the fire in order to protect their homes. The Queensland Fire Emergency Services said, “Currently as of 8am on Monday, a large fire is travelling in a south easterly direction towards Happy Valley township on Fraser Island,”

“Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fraser Island Bushfire: Evacuation Called for Residents of Happy Valley”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.