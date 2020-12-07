FLOYD MAYWEATHER To Fight YouTube Boxer Logan Paul In February 2021 in an exhibition bout



In an announcement late on Sunday, December 6, it has been confirmed that boxing legend, 43-year-old Floyd Mayweather, will fight an exhibition match against YouTube boxer Logan Paul, on Saturday, February 20, 2021, via pay-per-view.

-- Advertisement --



Mayweather, with an undefeated record of 50-0, has not had a fight since December 31st, 2018, when he took part in an exhibition match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, knocking his opponent out in the first round in Tokyo, for which he earned a reported £6.7million, to add to the reported £223million he earned in 2017, from fighting Irish UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

YouTube boxing has become something of an online phenomenon, with American, Logan Paul’s fight against British YouTuber, KSI, in 2018, which ended in a draw, made history as the largest grossing non-professional boxing match ever, with 1.3million pay-per-views worldwide, including 800,000 live purchases, and the rematch in 2019, which was won by KSI, saw each man reportedly earn $900,000.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Floyd Mayweather To Fight YouTube Boxer Logan Paul In February 2021”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.