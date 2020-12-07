FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 European Groups Draw Is Finalised in Zurich

The draw for the European groups section of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, took place today, December 7, in Zurich.

A European team has won each of the last four World Cups, and 10 of the current top 14 ranked sides feature in today’s draw, with Belgium the No1 ranked team in Europe right now.

The draw for the five home nations is:

England will be in Group I with Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Wales will be in Group E with Belgium, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Scotland will be in Group F, with Denmark, Austria, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Northern Ireland will be in Group C with Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

The Republic Of Ireland will be in Group A with Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

____________________________________________________________

