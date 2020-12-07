UNIVERSAL MUSIC has purchased the entire discography of legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in what could be the biggest music industry deal in decades.

-- Advertisement --



The collection of 600 songs, spanning 60 years, was bought by Universal for an undisclosed sum. Given that Bob Dylan has sold roughly 125 million copies of his 50 albums to date, the figure is thought to be easily in the hundreds of millions.

Bob Dylan rose from New York’s folk scene in the 1960s to become one of the planet’s most revered and beloved songwriters, with his timeless hits including ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ and ‘Like a Rolling Stone’. Now aged 79, he continues to record music and plays over 100 concerts a year.

Universal’s Chief Executive Sir Lucian Grainge said that ‘the art of songwriting is the fundamental key to all great music, and it’s no secret that Bob is one of the very best practitioners of that art’. Another executive said that ‘to represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time is both a privilege and a responsibility’.

Investors are beginning to invest huge sums in music royalties, with UK company Hipgnosis Song Fund having spent £1.2 pounds securing the rights to 117 classic albums.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Entire Bob Dylan Discography Sold in Biggest Music Deal in Decades”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.