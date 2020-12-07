Duo Dali will perform Almuñecar’s first musical event for December.

THE group will open its concert program at the Casa de la Cultura de Almuñécar on Sunday, December 13, at 7pm, with reduced capacity.

The performance will also be streamed so that everybody can enjoy the show which will take part in two acts, organised by the Mediterranean Orchestra in collaboration with the Department of Culture.

Dalí Duo was established at the end of 2012 by pianist Aida Velert and violinist Fernando Pascual, who combine their artistic careers with teaching at the Superior Conservatories of Valencia and Granada, respectively.

They have given numerous recitals at the Palau de la Música in Valencia, at the Santander International Festival, at the San Carlos Royal Academy of Fine Arts and in historically significant spaces such as the Madrid Museum of Romanticism or the Granados-Marshall Academy in Barcelona.

For those who can’t attend, the concert will be streamlined at Culture Almuñecar.

