Duo Dali will perform Almuñecar’s first musical event for December

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Duo Dali will perform Almuñecar's first musical event for December
CREDIT: Facebook

Duo Dali will perform Almuñecar’s first musical event for December.

THE group will open its concert program at the Casa de la Cultura de Almuñécar on Sunday, December 13, at 7pm, with reduced capacity.

-- Advertisement --

The performance will also be streamed so that everybody can enjoy the show which will take part in two acts, organised by the Mediterranean Orchestra in collaboration with the Department of Culture.

Dalí Duo was established at the end of 2012 by pianist Aida Velert and violinist Fernando Pascual, who combine their artistic careers with teaching at the Superior Conservatories of Valencia and Granada, respectively.


They have given numerous recitals at the Palau de la Música in Valencia, at the Santander International Festival, at the San Carlos Royal Academy of Fine Arts and in historically significant spaces such as the Madrid Museum of Romanticism or the Granados-Marshall Academy in Barcelona.

For those who can’t attend, the concert will be streamlined at Culture Almuñecar.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Duo Dali will perform Almuñecar’s first musical event for December”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleHow I would Invest My Inheritance
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here