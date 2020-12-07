Donald Trumps Invite For Pfizer and Moderna to Hold a ‘Vaccine Summit’ Turned Down

DONALD TRUMP’S Invite For Pfizer and Moderna to Hold a ‘Vaccine Summit’ Turned Down.

Biotech manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly turned down a White House invitation to a ‘vaccine summit’ – the White House gathering is apparently being seen as just a stunt so Donald Trump can claim credit for the vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna will not be at the event, the health and science website Stat News reported, after Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, and Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, declined to attend. Stat News reported that the event appeared to be an effort by the Trump administration to claim credit for the rapid development of a Covid-19 vaccine and an attempt to put pressure on the FDA to move quickly on an authorisation.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, comes ahead of U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) review of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine candidates. It will be attended by Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and private-sector executives.

