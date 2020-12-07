DELIVEROO Best Restaurant Awards 2020 are given out



The second annual UK Deliveroo Restaurant Awards took place this evening, Monday, December 7, after 400,000 votes were counted on social media, and presented by celebrity judges, Vogue Williams, Maya Jama, Riyadh Khalaf, the current Celebrity MasterChef champ, and Will Shu, Deliveroo’s CEO, with the first place going to Greek restaurant, ‘The Athenian’, – founded by two Londoners born and raised in Cyprus and Athens – that serves delicious authentic souvlaki and wraps.

‘The Athenian’, had heaps of praise, due to its support for the Deliveroo NHS initiative to donate over 2,500 meals to NHS heroes during the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst also giving a 50 percent discount to all NHS staff, as well as their unique ‘Walk To Work’ scheme, encouraging their staff to walk to work as opposed to taking the tube.

Burger joint, ‘Patty And Bun’ won the ‘best burger’, and ‘best newcomer’ was the trendy ‘Iranian Bombay Cafe Dishoom’, with ‘Ottolenghi’, winning ‘best healthy choice’.

The award for the best pizza in the UK went to the tiny South London pizzeria, ‘Al Forno’, while ‘Pizza Pilgrim’s’, ‘Oro’, ‘Atis’, ‘Dishroom’, and ‘Rosa’s Thai Cafe’, were among the top nominees.

Each award winner will receive support from Deliveroo to help them grow their business.

