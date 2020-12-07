SPECIAL edition David Bowie coins have been released by the Royal Mint in the latest collection, becoming the third in the series, following coins in honour of the Queen and Sir Elton John.

The new coins are being offered for sale as part of its “music legends” collection, but these coins have a unique Bowie-like twist, as the lightning bolt that features on several of the special edition coins appears laced with stardust, to create a glitter effect.

Coins with the face of the influential singer, who died in 2016, are selling from £13 (€14.26) for an uncirculated £5 (€5.48) coin to £72,195 (€79,171) for a UK kilo gold coin in a denomination of £1,000 (€1,097).

A maximum of 11 of the £72,195 gold coins will be minted with a five-ounce Bowie gold coin also available for £11,815 (€12,959), in a maximum mintage of 60 coins.

However, it is worth noting that the £72,195 coin contains gold worth around £44,000 (€48,259), and with VAT charged, the government earns around £12,000 (€13,162) on each sold plus £16,000 (€17,549) going to the Royal Mint, which it owns.

