GORDON HORNSBY, D-Day Veteran will receive a true hero’s funeral. Gordon died in November aged 97 and will be remembered by war veterans and friends alike.

Gordon, born in Scotswood in Newcastle, died peacefully last month at the Rosemount Care Home in Whitley Bay. During the Normandy landings he drove an ambulance for the Royal Army Service Corps and on D-Day spent time ensuring that the troops water supplies had not been poisoned.

-- Advertisement --



He was a celebrated hero with multiple medals, and in 2009 he received a letter from the Queen giving him total freedom to wear the l’Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur medal, that had been presented to him by the French President.

Julie Bell, from the Rosemount Care Home, said, “I sat with Gordon a lot and heard a lot of his stories. We would sit and chat and he loved nothing more than talking about the war.

“He often got really emotional talking about it. I feel really fortunate to have spent time with him and hear his stories.

“He was just amazing and it seems right that he should have a fitting funeral.”

The funeral will be held at Tynemouth Crematorium on December 8.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “D-Day Veteran Will Receive Hero’s Funeral in Newcastle”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.