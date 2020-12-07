Court returns home to evicted woman

THE Supreme Court has allowed a woman in Coria del Rio, Sevilla, to return to the home from which she was evicted by her ex-father-in-law.

The Court heard that the woman and her husband at the time, had jointly paid for the house which was built on the plot owned by her father-in-law, who had authorised it the work.

The man bought the property in 1991 and his son and daughter-in-law lived there from 2005 to 2015. When they divorced, a judge awarded the use of the property to the woman and the couple’s three children, but her father-in-law got her evicted when the Sevilla Provincial Court ruled in his favour.

However, the woman took the case to the Supreme Court, saying that the house, built between 2004 and 2006, was on the half of the plot which was given to her and her ex-husband free of charge, and she had partially paid for it. The Supreme Court has returned the house to her.

