Council to compensate those affected by August storm damage

THE Mallorca Council has just announced that it will make €180,000 available by way of compensation to those who had land which suffered significant storm damage back in August in the Banyalbufar, Esporles and Valldemossa areas which suffered the worst.

On the money available, €120,000 is available to claim by individuals, non-profit organisations, urbanisations, groups of individuals and communities of irrigators whilst €60,000 has been set aside for companies.

“We have extended the deadline to 30 working days (until January 22, 2021), when it is usually 15 days, in order to make it easier for everyone to have time to ask for help,” said the Minister of Territory, Maria Antònia Garcías.

The subsidies are subject to a maximum of €5,000 per application and will be funded 100 per cent of the repair of the damage, if it does not exceed this amount and the ministry will provide technical staff to help councils check applications.

