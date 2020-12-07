CONSTIPATED Barmaid Gives Birth Four Hours Later to a baby girl in the hospital



Danielle Adams, a 28-year-old barmaid from Stafford, had stomach ache so went to the hospital, convinced she was constipated, and four hours later was holding her newborn baby girl in her arms, even though she never had the typical baby bump, no kicking inside, and blamed her one stone weight gain on the lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



For Danielle and her partner, Stuart Moore, it was even more of a surprise, as she believed she was unable to have children, yet after an emergency C-section at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, baby Maisie-Rose Moore was delivered, “I thought the doctor was winding me up. When he finally convinced me I broke down in tears because I was just so shocked. I was really happy, it was very overwhelming”, said an emotional Danielle.

She continued, “I didn’t think I could have children which is why it was more of a shock. She is a total miracle to us. Her heartbeat kept dropping and they couldn’t tell me if it was a boy or a girl or if they were healthy. They could only get the top of her leg on the scan. Days after she was born I was on a high. When I first held her in my arms, I was lying down and they put her on my chest and it was just amazing. I remember turning around and saying ‘I’ve got a baby girl. It was the best feeling in the world, she has completed us and made us a family. She has brought our lives together”.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Constipated Barmaid Gives Birth Four Hours Later”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.